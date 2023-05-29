Falconets Thrash Burkina Faso In Final Group Game

Nigeria’s U-20 women’s team, Falconets, thrashed Burkina Faso 3-0 in their final group game of the 2023 WAFU B tournament in Ghana.

A brace from Opeyemi Ajakaye and Flourish Sabastine secured the Falconets their third group stage win.

The Nigerian junior women’s team had already booked their semi-final spot before Sunday’s game.

In their first game of the tournament they hammered Niger Republic 7-0 before thrashing Togo 6-0.

Also Read: Napoli Boss Spalletti Lavishes Praise On ‘Top Player’ Osimhen

Ajakaye broke the deadlock in the 11th minute and got her second goal in the 60th minute.

And with two minutes left Sabastine added the third goal.

The other semi-finalists are hosts Ghana, Benin Republic and Burkina Faso.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.