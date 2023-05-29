‘He’s A World-Class Coach With Outstanding Track Record’

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly has described Mauricio Pochettino as a world class manager with an outstanding track record.

Recall that the Blues on Monday officially confirmed Pochettino will become head coach of the men’s team from the beginning of the 2023/2024 season.

The Argentine will begin his new role on 1 July 2023 on a two-year contract, with a club option of a further year.

Explaining the club’s decision to appoint Pochettino as Chelsea manager, Boehly suggested that the west London club gave the Argentine the role because he is a world-class coach that has an outstanding track record.

Boehly, alongside Chelsea’s other co-owners – Behdad Eghbali, José E. Feliciano, Mark Walter and Hansjörg Wyss, said as quoted by the club’s official website: “The sporting team conducted a diligent and thoughtful process that the Board is proud of.

“We are delighted that Mauricio will be joining Chelsea. Mauricio is a world-class coach with an outstanding track record….