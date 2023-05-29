I Can’t Wait To Work With Pochettino –Madueke

Chelsea star, Noni Madueke has revealed that he can’t wait to work with new Blues manager, Mauricio Pochettino.

Madueke spoke openly about the Argentine’s arrival after their 1-1 draw with Newcastle.

He said: “I think he is a good manager.

“He has been in big places around the world and he was a great success in the Premier League. I am looking forward to working with and learning from him.”

Madueke also stated: “(We need) cohesion and pulling in the right direction.

“I think next season we need to go back to basics. The new manager needs to come in and everyone needs to get behind him in training for him and Chelsea to be successful and there’s no reason why we can’t be with the talent in his squad.”

