Messi Reunion At Barcelona Would Be Fantastic -Xavi

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez believes that if Argentine icon Lionel Messi were to return to the Blaugrana it would be fantastic for the club.

Messi transferred from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2021 due to some economic issues at the club.

In an interview with Sport as quoted by MARCA, Xavi reiterates that if Messi makes a return to the Barcelona it will aid the Catalans in achieving their objectives.

“I’m in no doubt that if Messi were to return, he would help us in what we want to achieve with our football,” Xavi said.

“I am in no doubt and I told this to the President. He continues to be a determined footballer, he continues to be a determined footballer, he has the hunger still.

“He’s still a winner, still a leader and he’s different. At Barcelona we’ve not had the same level since we reached at a pinnacle in 2010.

“Messi’s brings you the talent of being able to…