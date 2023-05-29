‘Next Year I Will Play At PSG’ –Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain forward, Kylian Mbappe has confirmed that he has no plans to leave the Paris club.

Mbappe was, on Sunday, named Ligue 1 Player of the Year for the fourth season in a row.

The Frenchman has been linked with a move away from the French champions.

Real Madrid are believed to be still keen on signing the 24-year-old after he turned down a move to sign a new deal at PSG.

However, Mbappe insists he has no intention of leaving France this summer.

“Next year I will play at Paris Saint-Germain.

“I still have a contract, I will honour my contract,” he told reporters.

