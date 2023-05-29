Neymar Linked To Manchester City

Brazilian forward Neymar Jr has been linked with a move to Premier League champions Manchester City in the summer.

According to L’Equipe, Guardiola reached out to the 31 year old to know his intentions in the forthcoming transfer window.

Neymar’s current contract at Paris Saint-Germain runs till 2027 but rumours are rife that he could be set for a switch to the Premier League.

He has also been linked to Manchester United and Chelsea.

He is currently on the sidelines after sustaining an injury in Paris Saint-Germain’s 4-3 League win over Lille on Feb 19.

Neymar found the net 13 times and made 11 assists in 20 French Ligue 1 games this term, and he was included in the French Ligue 1 team of the season.

The Parisians who have already been crowned French League champions currently have 85 points from 37 games.

