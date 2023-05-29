OFFICIAL: Chelsea Appoint Pochettino New Head Coach

Chelsea have announced the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino as their new head coach from the beginning of the 2023/24 season.

The Argentine will begin his new role on 1 July 2023 on a two-year contract, with a club option of a further year.

Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley, Chelsea’s co-sporting directors, said:

‘Mauricio’s experience, standards of excellence, leadership qualities and character will serve Chelsea Football Club well as we move forward. He is a winning coach, who has worked at the highest levels, in multiple leagues and languages. His ethos, tactical approach and commitment to development all made him the exceptional candidate.’

Owners Todd Boehly, Behdad Eghbali, José E. Feliciano, Mark Walter and Hansjörg Wyss added:

‘The sporting team conducted a diligent and thoughtful process that the Board is proud of. We are delighted that Mauricio will be…