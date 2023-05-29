Osimhen Celebrates MFR Honour – Complete Sports

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has expressed happiness after he was bestowed with the Member of the order of the Federal Republic (MFR) award by the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Osimhen was given the award for his achievement in football which put the country in a positive light.

He inspired Napoli to a third Serie A title and their first since 1990.

Also he is set to become the first ever African to win the Serie A golden boot.

He is already the highest scoring African ever in the Italian topflight division with 47 goals, surpassing the feat of current Liberian president George Weah.

Reacting to the National honour given to him, Osimhen wrote on Twitter:”I feel so blessed and honoured to announce that I have been awarded the prestigious Member of the order of the Federal Republic (MFR) award by the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Today (Sunday, May 28) also marked my 100th appearance for Napoli and I was fortunate to score two goals for my club.”

Osimhen has netted…