2023 U-20 W/Cup: We Know How To Beat Argentina

Flying Eagles head coach, Ladan Bosso says he has a plan in place to beat Argentina in their Round of 16 fixture, reports Completesports.com.

The two-time finalists will battle the hosts for a place in the quarter-finals at the ongoing 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in San Juan on Wednesday night.

Javier Mascherano’s led Argentina side won all their three games in the group stage.

The Flying Eagles came third in Group D behind Brazil and Italy.

Read Also: Exclusive: How Family Helped Awoniyi Rediscover Top Form In Forest –Brother

Bosso’s side lost their opening two games against Dominican Republic and Italy but went down to a 2-0 defeat Brazil.

“We have to fight for the trophy. I think it is still open. Everybody can be there, and I believe we have the capacity to be there,” Bosso told thenff.com.

“We are into the knockout stage, and in the knockout stage, there is an approach, we can employ it, and we hope we’d have our plans executed accordingly,” the tactician…