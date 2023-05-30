Ancelotti: Why Roma Will Overcome Sevilla In Europa Cup Final

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has tipped Roma to emerge victorious over Sevilla in the Europa Cup final on May 31 at the Puskas Arena.

Roma are chasing another Europa Cup trophy after winning the Europa Conference League last season.

Ancelotti who was a Roma defender told Corriere dello Sport that Mourinho’s expertise will count in the final.

“After a tough moment, Sevilla have done well in the last two months,” Ancelotti said

“Sevilla are well organised with a new coach, but Roma have their chances because they have an expert coach in the final. Hopefully they’ll win.”

Roma have never won the Europa Cup but Sevilla have won the title a record six times.

