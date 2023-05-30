Awoniyi’s Goals Came At Crucial Time For Forest —England Legend

Legendary England and Liverpool striker Michael Owen has said Taiwo Awoniyi’s late-season goal flurry came at the right time for Nottingham Forest in their fight against relegation.

Awoniyi scored for the fourth game in a row as Forest were forced to a 1-1 draw by Crystal Palace on Sunday, becoming the first Forest player to score in four consecutive appearances in the Premier League since 1995.

His goal in the 1-0 win against Arsenal made sure Forest avoid relegation.

The Super Eagles striker scored 10 goals in his debut season for Forest.

Reviewing Forest’s final game of the season against Crystal Palace on Sunday, Owen said on Premier League Productions, “He (Awoniyi) scored half a dozen goals, six in four, at just the right time, just when you need him. Forest again I think they will be even better next season.”

Despite missing a part of the season through injury, Awoniyi finished as Forest’s highest goal scorer with 12 goals in all competitions, one goal more…