Falcons To Face Ethiopia Or Chad In Second Round

Nigeria’s Super Falcons will face either Ethiopia or Chad in the second round of the 2024 Paris Olympic football qualifier.

This was announced on Ethiopia Football Federation’s Twitter handle on Tuesday.

The draw for the qualifiers was held on Tuesday in Cairo, Egypt.

Ethiopia and Chad will face each other in the first round and the winner over two legs will take on the Super Falcons in the second round.

The African qualifiers will kickoff in July 2023 and will be concluded in April 2024. This will be spread over four rounds in an home and away format.

Only two women’s team will represent Africa at the football event of the Paris Olympic.

The Super Falcons have failed to qualify for the last three Olympic games (2012, 2016, 2020).

Their last appearance in the football event at the games was in 2008 in Beijing where they crashed out in the group stage.

