Flying Eagles Goalkeeper Aniagboso Joins Ukrainian Club

Ukrainian Premier League club FC Polissia Zhytomyr have announced the signing of Flying Eagles goalkeeper, Chijioke Aniagboso.

Aniagboso, 19, signed a five-year contract with the newly promoted club.

“FC Polissia has signed a 5-year deal with Nigeria U-20 player Chijoke Aniagboso,”reads a statement on the club’s official website.

“The 19-year-old goalkeeper is the bronze medalist of the 2023 U-20 African Nations Cup. The goalkeeper played all 6 matches in the tournament in the main team.

“The player has the experience of calls to the national team of Nigeria. He is currently representing his country at the U-20 World Cup.

“Aniagboso will join the squad in preparation for the 2023/24 season.”

FC Polissia won the Ukrainian Persha Liha last weekend.

