Lagos, Ijebu-Ode To Host Semi-Final Matches On Thursday

The Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos and Otunba Dipo Dina Stadium in Ijebu-Ode will be the host venues for the semi finals of men’s edition of this year’s NFF/TINGO Federation Cup competition.

Bendel Insurance FC and Warri Wolves will lock horns at the MJA on Lagos Island, and whichever side is able to climb higher on the land will be eligible to play for the prestigious trophy next month.

Rangers International, who won the Africa Cup Winners’ Cup in 1977 after a string of FA Cup (former name of Federation Cup) triumphs, will square up to ambitious Plateau United FC at the Otunba Dipo Dina Stadium in Ijebu-Ode.

Read Also: The Psychology Of Esports: Unleashing The Power Of The Mind

It was at Ijebu-Ode that Warri Wolves shocked Lobi Stars 2-1 to reach the semi finals.

Rangers International pipped giant-killers Doma United 1-0 at the Akure Township Stadium in their own quarter-final, while Plateau United turned back hopeful Kwara United by the same margin in Abuja.

Bendel…