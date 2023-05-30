Maja Makes Ligue 2 Team Of The Season

Nigeria forward, Josh Maja has been named in Ligue 2 Team of the Season, reports Completesports.com.

Maja was recognised for his impressive

displays for Girondis Bordeaux this season.

The 24-year-olc has netted 16 times and provided six assists in 37 league appearances for the club.

Les Girondis are still pushing for promotion to the French top-flight.

Bordeaux currently occupy third position on the table with one game remaining before the end of the campaign.

David Guion’s side will take on Rodez in their final league game of the campaign this weekend.

They will need to win the game and hope second-place FC Metz lose to SC Bastia to secure promotion back to Ligue 1.

