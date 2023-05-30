Nigeria Basketball Icon Ugboaja Thrilled With MFR Honour

Nigeria basketball icon Ejike Ugboaja has commended the former President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari for conferring on him with the national honour of Member of the order of the Federal Republic (MFR).

Ugboaja was conferred with the MFR honour on Sunday by former president Buhari alongside other Nigerians who have distinguished themselves in their chosen careers.

Speaking on his national award, he said:”This honour by former President, Muhammadu Buhari came when I least expect . Infact, I am happy my country has appreciated me for the little I had contributed to it’s growth. .The conferredment of the award of MFR has turned out to be a memorable birthday gift to me from the president.

“ This award will spurge me to do more using the foundation ito provide Nigerian youths with the opportunity to achieve their academic and athletic dreams at home and abroad.

“I have been very fortunate and blessed to be where I am today. My goal, starting this foundation is to offer young…