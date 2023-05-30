Okpekpe Race Organiser Mourns Dokpesi, Says Nigeria Has Lost Real Hero Of Private Broadcasting

Mike Itemuagbor, the promoter of the world-class, gold label Okpekpe international 10km road race says Raymond Dokpesi’s death is a big blow to the media industry and Nigeria.

Dokpesi, the owner of Ray Power radio station and African Independent Television, AIT, died Monday in Abuja after a brief illness.

His death was confirmed in a statement on Monday by his son and Chairman of Daar Communications, Raymond Dokpesi Jnr.

“It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, Ezomo of Weppa-Wanno Kingdom, who passed away on May 29, 2023.

“Dokpesi was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him,” the statement said.

Itemuagbor, in a condolence message, hailed the impact the late Dokpesi made on the media in Nigeria.

“The Ezomo of Weppa-Wanno blazed the trail for private ownership of radio stations in Nigeria and was a great supporter of Okpekpe road race, the…