2023 U-20 W/Cup: How To Beat ‘Strong Rival’ Nigeria

Argentina coach, Javier Mascherano says his side must be wary of the counter attacking threat of the Flying Eagles.

The hosts will face the Flying Eagles in the Round of 16 contest in San Juan on Wednesday night.

The winner will face Ecuador or South Korea in the quarter-finals.

” Nigeria is a strong rival, especially physically . We know the record they have in the competition. They have done well in the past,” the former Liverpool and Barcelona midfielder told ESPN.

“We have analyzed them , you have to be very careful with your direct play, with your players in the middle forward and above all, in their transitions because they can do a lot of damage.”

“It is a team that will be waiting when we have the ball, to recover and come out of counterattack .

” Running we are not going to beat them. It is essential that the ball be ours . I want a game in which we have control through possession and…