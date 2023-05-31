Barcelona Star Breaks Up With Luiz Enrique’s Daughter

Ferran Torres has broken up with Luis Enrique’s daughter Sira Martinez, per Culemania.

Sira herself put an end to the relationship. The couple first took a break several months ago before definitively parting ways now.

The two had been together since 2021.

The breakup may impact Ferran’s future a lot. His ex-girlfriend was said to be in love with the city of Barcelona, being one of the main factors behind the player’s move in January 2022.

The Catalans reportedly consider selling the 23-year-old in the summer. However, the forward is determined to stay at the club for now.

Ferran Torres has scored 7 goals and provided 3 assists in 43 appearances for Blaugrana this season.

