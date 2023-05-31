Boniface Up For Belgian Pro League Player of the Season Award

Nigeria forward Victor Boniface has been nominated for Belgian Pro League Player of the Season Award.

Boniface and his Union Saint Gilloise teammate Teddy Teuma are nominated along with KAA Gent’s Mike Tresor.

The 22-year-old has registered nine goals and provided eight assists in 36 appearances for Union Saint Gilloise this season.

The striker was also nominated for the Best African Player award.

Tresor won the award with Boniface and Gift Orban coming second and third respectively.

The striker will be looking to become the first Nigerian to win the award after Paul Onuachu who took home in the 2020/21 season.

The winner will be decided by votes of all Belgian Pro League players and Belgian players plying their trades in top leagues abroad.

