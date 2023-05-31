Europa League Title Is Sevilla’s Birthright -Castro

Sevilla president Jose Castro has insisted that the Europa League title is the club’s birthright.

Castro made this known in a chat with TribalFootball ahead of tonight’s showdown against Roma in Budapest.

Castro said, “After such a difficult and complicated year that we’ve had, the reality is that in two months we have turned things around, we have turned the situation of the team, coach and entity around.

“We have the chance to play our seventh Europa League final. Maybe another club would have thrown it away but we didn’t, this competition is religion for us. We kept trying and we eliminated two great teams and then two other potential title aspirants like United and Juventus.

“The team has made a change with our coach, the enthusiasm of the fans, despite the problems and the distance there are 13,000 tickets sold and surely more than 12,000 will be at the stadium to support the team.

“We both have coaches with exceptional CVs but Roma also have a very important…