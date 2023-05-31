Falconets Overcome Benin Rep. Set Up Final With Ghana

Nigeria’s Falconets defeated Benin Republic 3-0 to reach the final of the maiden U-20 WAFU B tournament in Ghana.

In the second semi-final on Wednesday, a brace from Esther Onyenezide and solitary strike from Amina Bello saw the Falconets record their fourth straight win of the tournament.

The Falconets will now face hosts Ghana in the final to determine the winner of the inaugural tournament.

Bello opened the scoring in the 23rd minute before

Onyenezide made it 2-0 on 34 minutes from the penalty spot.

In the 62nd minute Onyenezide bagged her second goal to make it 3-0 in favour of the Falconets.

In the first semi-final on Wednesday Ghana came from a goal down to beat Burkina Faso 3-1.

