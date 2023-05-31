Ghana Defeat Burkina Fas Await Falconets Or Benin In Final

Hosts Ghana have qualified for the final of the maiden WAFU B U-20 tournament after defeating Burkina Faso 3-1 in Wednesday’s semi-final.

Ragnangnewende Djiguemde opened the scoring for Burkina Faso just five minutes into the game.

In the 13th minute Stella Nyamekye drew Ghana level.

Ghana then went 2-1 ahead in the 28th minute thanks to Success Ameyaa.

And with seven minutes left to play Faisal Seidu got on the score sheet to put he team 3-1 up.

Ghana will face the winner of the second semi-final between Nigeria’s Falconets and Benin Republic in the final.

The second semi-final will be decided later on Wednesday.

