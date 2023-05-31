Guardiola Wins Premier League Manager Of The Season Award

Pep Guardiola has been named the 2022/23 Premier League Manager of the Season.

Guardiola has won the award for the fourth time in his seventh campaign at the Etihad Stadium.

The Spanish coach best off competition from Mikel Arteta (Arsenal), Roberto De Zerbi (Brighton), Unai Emery (Aston Villa), Eddie Howe (Newcastle United) and Marco Silva (Fulham) to land the award.

Guardiola guided City to their third Premier League title in a row and a fifth in six years, as well as securing places in the final of the FA Cup and Champions League.

After trailing Arsenal for much of the season, City clinched the title with three matches to spare following a 12-game winning streak.

Guardiola also won the award after title-winning campaigns in 2017/18, 2018/19 and 2020/21.

He is only the second manager in Premier League history to have won more than three awards after Manchester United’s Sir Alex Ferguson.

