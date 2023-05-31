Haaland, Mahrez, Son Heung-min, Others Nominated For 2022/2

Manchester City duo Erling Haaland and Riyad Mahrez have been nominated for the 2022/23 Castrol Game Changer Award.

The accolade is bestowed on the player with most game changing performances in a Premier League season.

Haaland was nominated due to his hattrick and assist for City in the 6-3 win over Manchester United on October 2 at the Etihad.

Mahrez is nominated for scoring a brace and notching an assist when City were 2-0 down against Tottenham on January 19 at the Etihad which eventually ended 4-2.

According to the Premier League Twitter handle, they are nominated for the award alongside Son Heung-min, Rodrigo Bentacur and Reiss Nelson.

Haaland netted 36 goals and provided eight assists in the Premier League this season while Mahrez found the net five times and made 19 assists in the division.

