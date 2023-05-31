Iheanacho Backs Leicester City For Immediate Return To Premier League

Kelechi Iheanacho has thanked Leicester City’s fans for their support after the Club’s relegation from the Premier League was confirmed on Sunday.

Leicester needed to win on the final day of the 2022/23 season and for Everton to drop points at home to AFC Bournemouth.

Although the Foxes were 2-1 victors at King Power Stadium, a 1-0 success for Everton left City two points adrift inside the relegation zone.

After nine often glorious years in the top flight, the Club will play in the Sky Bet Championship next term.

“I’m so disappointed,” Iheanacho told LCFC TV.

“I have no words. I don’t know what to say.

“I just say thanks to everyone at the Football Club, the fans and everyone that supported us right from the start to now. If life kicks you, you need to stand up and keep going. We’ll try to keep going, stay strong, and hopefully we’ll get back up.”

That support from…