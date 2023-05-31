NPFL 2023 Well Organised –Green

The curtain has been drawn halfway on the 2023 Nigeria Professional Football League, (NPFL) season, waiting for the Super Six tournament that will hold at Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos from June 3 to 11 2023, to determine the Champions.

In this interview with Completesports.com, two-time Rivers State Commissioner for Sports, Barrister Chris Green, X-rays the concluded abridged league campaign that produced teams for the Super Six contest. The former member of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Executive Board commends the organisers and points to areas that need improvement.

Interview By Chigozie Chukwuleta

Excerpts…

Completesports.com: The bridged league contest of the 2023 NPFL season has just ended, how would you describe it?

Green: It wasn’t a bad league after all, I’ll say that the managers of the league have tried to raise the bar. They have tried. It is better than it was before. I can see a lot of improvement in the league and if it continues this way,…