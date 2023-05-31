Why Flying Eagles Will Shock

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Alloy Agu says he’s optimistic the Flying Eagles can triumph over Argentina in today’s 2023 U-20 World Cup round of 16 clash.

The Flying Eagles will have to be at their best to neutralise Argentina’s home support and firepower. Past Argentina U-20 squads have produced remarkable players like Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi.

In their group games, Argentina won all three games against Uzbekistan, Guatemala, and New Zealand; scoring 10 goals while conceding just once.

This is in contrast to the Flying Eagles, who scored just four and conceded three in the group stage. While the game could go either way, Bosso will need to get his boys up to speed if they are to navigate past the Argentines.

In a chat with Agu, he told Completesports.com that though the Flying Eagles face a difficult task but that he’s optimistic Nigeria will triumph over them today.

“I am very optimistic the Flying Eagles will shock Argentina right in front of their home…