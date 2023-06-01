2023 U-20 W/Cup: Beating Argentina No Big Deal

Flying Eagles head coach Ladan Bosso has reacted to his team’s Round of 16 victory against Argentina in San Juan on Wednesday night.

The West Africans stunned the host nation 2-0 in a thrilling contest to seal a place in the quarter-finals.

Ibrahim Muhammad stabbed the ball home just after the hour after he was set up by substitiute Emmanuel Umeh.

Another substitiute Haliru Sarki then nodded home Victor Eletu’s cross deep into stoppage time.

An elated Bosso stated that the win against Javier Mascherano’s is a normal victory for his team.

“We had a game plan against Argentina and we stuck to it. Beating Argentina is no big deal.” Bosso said after the game

The Flying Eagles will face either Ecuador or Korea Republic in the last eight on Sunday.

By Adeboye Amosu

