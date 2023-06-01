2023 U-20 W/Cup: How Flying Eagles Rated In Stunning Win Against Argentina

2023 U-20 World Cup: How Flying Eagles Rated In Stunning Win Against Argentina

Following Flying Eagles’ 2-0 victory against hosts Argentina on Wednesday night in San Juan, ADEBOYE AMOSU, rates the performance of the players…

CHIJIOKE ANIAGBOSO 8/10

Made good saves in the game and contributed to the two goals scored by the Flying Eagles.

DANIEL BAMEYI 6/10

Moved to the right-back position again after the 2-0 defeat to Brazil. Contributed to the attack but his recovery was slow.

BENJAMIN FREDERICK 7/10

Proved his class with another solid showing in central defence.

ABEL OGWUCHE 7/10

The Trelleborgs FF of Sweden defender is having a good tournament. Another good performance from the centre-back.

SOLOMON AGBALAKA 7/10

Probably his best performance of the competition so far. Performed his defensive duties well and also contributed to the attack.

DANIEL DAGA 9/10

Nigeria’s best performer on the night. He was a delight to watch all through.

SAMSON LAWAL 7/10

Worked real hard in…