2023 U-20 W/Cup: How Flying Eagles Rated In Stunning Win Against Argentina

2023 U-20 World Cup: How Flying Eagles Rated In Stunning Win Against Argentina
Following Flying Eagles’ 2-0 victory against hosts Argentina on Wednesday night in San Juan, ADEBOYE AMOSU, rates the performance of the players…
CHIJIOKE ANIAGBOSO 8/10
Made good saves in the game and contributed to the two goals scored by the Flying Eagles.
DANIEL BAMEYI 6/10
Moved to the right-back position again after the 2-0 defeat to Brazil. Contributed to the attack but his recovery was slow.
BENJAMIN FREDERICK 7/10
Proved his class with another solid showing in central defence.
ABEL OGWUCHE 7/10
The Trelleborgs FF of Sweden defender is having a good tournament. Another good performance from the centre-back.
SOLOMON AGBALAKA 7/10
Probably his best performance of the competition so far. Performed his defensive duties well and also contributed to the attack.
DANIEL DAGA 9/10
Nigeria’s best performer on the night. He was a delight to watch all through.
SAMSON LAWAL 7/10
Worked real hard in…
Source: Complete Sports