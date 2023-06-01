Cash Strapped NFF Owing Peseiro, Waldrum, Others –Olajire

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has admitted that they are currently cash-strapped and are yet to pay some of the outstanding wages of Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro, Super Falcons coach, Randy Waldrum and other national team coaches.

This was made known by the Director of Communications Ademola Olajire, in an interview with BBC Sport Africa.

He noted that the football house is currently cash-strapped and cannot pay its workers.

“The NFF has been facing huge financial challenges and there is an ongoing effort to resolve all the issues relating to unpaid wages,” Olajire told .

“It is unfortunately not something to be proud of and the new board of the federation is working hard to resolve the problems.”

Aside from the coaches, players of the different national teams are also owed camp allowances and match bonuses.

