FIFA U-20 W/Cup: Eguavoen Congratulates Flying Eagles After Win Over Argentina

Technical director, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and former Super Eagles head coach, Austin Eguavoen has congratulated the Flying Eagles following the team’s victory against Argentina on Wednesday night.

The Flying Eagles won the game at the Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario 2-0.

After a goalless first half, Ibrahim Muhammad scored the first goal of the game in the 61st minute with a left footed strike inside the box.



Haliru Sarki the n directed the ball into the net with a flying header to score the second goal for Nigeria in the 92nd minute.

Eguavoen felicitated with Bosso and his team on Twitter.

“FIFA duties at the U-20 World Cup in Argentina! Congratulations to Ladan Bosso on reaching the FIFA U-20 World Cup Quarter Final! We keep on soaring,” he wrote.

Nigeria will play the winner of the game between Ecuador and South Korea in the quarter-final on…