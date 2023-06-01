Flying Eagles Stun Hosts Argentina

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles sent hosts Argentina out of this year’s FIFA U-20 World Cup after recording a 2-0 win in Wednesday’s quarter-finals, Completesports.com reports.

Second half goals from Ibrahim Muhammad and Haliru Sarki saw Ladan Bosso side edge out the record U-20 World Cup winners.

This is the first time ever the Flying Eagles will defeat a South American team at the U-20 World Cup since their debut in the competition in 1983.

After a goalless first half the Flying Eagles opened scoring in the 61st minute through Muhammad.

In the 92nd minute Sarki then added the second goal to send Nigeria into the last eight.

The Flying Eagles will now take on either Ecuador or South Korea in the quarter-finals billed for Sunday, May 4.

In Wednesday’s other round of 16 games, Brazil thrashed Tunisia 4-1 while Italy edged England 2-1.

