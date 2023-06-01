Maintain This Winning Mentality –S

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Ike Shorunmu has urged the Flying Eagles to maintain the winning mentality ahead of their quarter finals game in the ongoing 2023 U-20 World Cup.

Shorunmu made this known on the backdrop of the team’s impressive 2-0 win over host nation, Argentina in the round of 16

Second-half goals from Ibrahim Muhammad and Haliru Sarki saw the Flying Eagles cruising into the last eight in style at the expense of Argentina at the San Juan stadium.

The Coach Ladan Bosso’s side will now face Ecuador or Korea Republic in the quarter-final.

However, in a chat with Completesports.com, Shorunmu said that the Flying Eagles deserve their place in the quarter finals of the competition.

He also urged the Flying Eagles to maintain the winning mentality ahead of their next game.

“They deserve the victory. Beating the host, Argentina is not a joke and I am delighted with the way they approach the game.

“But then, the players must maintain this winning mentality in…