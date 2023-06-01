Manchester City, Bayern Munich Chase Flying Eagles Defender

European giants, Manchester City and Bayern Munich are among the clubs monitoring Flying Eagles defender, Benjamin Frederick.

The centre-back is one of the key members of Nigeria’s U-20 side.

According to transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, the two clubs alongside LaLiga outfit, Villarreal have their scouts monitoring Frederick at the ongoing 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina.

The 19-year-old has featured in three games for the Flying Eagles in the competition.

The youngster also starred for the team at the 2023 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations early this year in Egypt.

Frederick was named in the Team of the Tournament.

Anderlecht, FC Midtylland and RB Leipzig also took interest in the player after the competition.

