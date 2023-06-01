Monchi Thrilled With Sevilla’s Europa Cup Win Over Roma

Sevilla Sporting Director Monchi has expressed happiness following his club’s win over Roma in the final of the Europa Cup on Wednesday, May 31 at the Puskas Arena.

The Palanganas overcame Roma 4-1 on penalties following a 1-1 scoreline after regulation time.

Argentine forward Paulo Dybala scored the first goal of the game in the 35th minute with a trademark left footed shot.

An own goal by Italian defender Gianluca Mancini restored parity for Sevilla.

Speaking to Estadio Deportivo after the match, Monchi suggested the win was fairly tale ending to the season.

“This year has been very difficult and none of us would have dreamed of it ending like this,” Monchi said

“I am very happy and happy. Making these people happy is the greatest thing there is, it had been a long time since I was excited like this.

“Let’s enjoy tomorrow in Seville, offer our fans the title and on Monday we’ll talk.”

Sevilla have now won Europa Cup title seven times (2005/06, 2006/07,…