Rangers, Bendel Insurance Seal Final Spots

Rangers and Bendel Insurance will contest the 2023 Federation Cup final after both teams beat Plateau United and Warri Wolves respectively on Thursday.

Six-time champions Rangers defeated Plateau United 1-0 in a keenly contested semi-final encounter at the Dipo Dina Stadium, Ijebu Ode.

Former Nigeria Premier Football League top scorer, Godwin Obaje scored the winning goal from the spot in stoppage time.

The Flying Antelopes were awarded the penalty after Philip Clement was hacked down inside the box.

In the other semi-final tie, Bendel Insurance defeated Warri Wolves 3-2 on penalties.

The game ended in a barren draw after 90 minutes.

Insurance are unbeaten in all competitions this season.



