Rangers, Bendel Insurance Seal Final Spots –

By
Headliners
-
1


Rangers and Bendel Insurance will contest the 2023 Federation Cup final after both teams beat Plateau United and Warri Wolves respectively on Thursday.

Six-time champions Rangers defeated Plateau United 1-0 in a keenly contested semi-final encounter at the Dipo Dina Stadium, Ijebu Ode.

MegaMillionsNaija

Former Nigeria Premier Football League top scorer, Godwin Obaje scored the winning goal from the spot in stoppage time.

Read Also: 2023 U-20 W/Cup: We Want To Win Trophy For President Tinubu — Bosso

The Flying Antelopes were awarded the penalty after Philip Clement was hacked down inside the box.

In the other semi-final tie, Bendel Insurance defeated Warri Wolves 3-2 on penalties.

The game ended in a barren draw after 90 minutes.

Insurance are unbeaten in all competitions this season.


By Adeboye Amosu

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written…



Source: Complete Sports

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR