Sevilla Beat Roma On Penalties To Secure 7th Europa League Title

Sevilla defeated AS Roma to lift a record-extending seventh Europa League title in Wednesday’s final in Budapest, Hungary.

After 120 minutes of football ended 1-1, Sevilla went on to win 4-1 on penalty shootout.

This is the first time ever José Mourinho will lose in a major European final after winning his previous five (two Champions League, two Europa and one Conference League).

Roma broke the deadlock in the 35th minute after Paulo Dybala raced on to a through pass and slotted into the net.

In the 55th minute Sevilla equalised after Gianluca Mancini bundled home Jesus Navas’ cross.

With 15 minutes left Sevilla were awarded a penalty but after VAR check the decision was overturned.

In the last seconds in extra-time Chris Smalling almost won it for Roma but his header came off the bar.

The game was then decided on penalties which saw Sevilla’s Moroccan keeper Yassine Bounou make two saves before Argentina 2022 World Cup winner Gonzalo Montiel converted the final kick.

…