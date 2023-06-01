U-20 W/Cup: CAF Salutes Flying Eagles on Victory Against Argentina

Confederation of African Football (CAF) has congratulated Nigeria’s Flying Eagles following their shock win against hosts Argentina at the 2023 U-20 World Cup.

Despite going into Wednesday’s round of 16 clash as underdogs, the Flying Eagles shocked Argentina 2-0.

Ibrahim Muhammad gave the Nigerian team the lead in the 61st minute before Haliru Sarki made it 2-0 on 91 minutes.

It was the Flying Eagles’ first win against Argentina at the U-20 World Cup and also their first against a South American country in the competition.

“Knockout hosts. On to the quarters,” CAF wrote on Twitter.

“It’s an African party in South America! 🥳 NAIJA FEVER! 🇳🇬.”

The last time the Flying Eagles made it to the quarter-finals of the U-20 World Cup was at the 2011 edition in Colombia.

