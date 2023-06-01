Ujah Signs New Contract With German Club Eintracht Braunschweig

Former Super Eagles forward, Anthony Ujah has signed a new contract with Bundesliga 2 club, Eintracht Braunschweig.

The 32-year-old joined Eintracht Braunschweig last summer after he was released by Union Berlin.

Ujah made a big impression at the club netting 10 times and provided five assists in 26 appearances.

“The commitment has turned out to be a win-win situation for both sides. We are very happy that Tony is staying with us for another year, because he is an absolute leader, feels very comfortable with us and is a very important part of our team in terms of sport and personality,” the Lions sporting director, Peter Vollmann said on the contract extension.

Ujah was elated to extend his stay at the club.

“I’m very grateful to Eintracht for giving me the opportunity to enjoy football again. The team welcomed me great from the start and always made me feel like that,” he told the club’s…