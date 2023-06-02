2023 U-20 W/Cup: Flying Eagles Land In Santiago Del Estero For South Korea

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria have landed in the city of Santiago del Estero ahead of their quarter-final clash against South Korea.

South Korea defeated Ecuador 3-2 in their Round of 16 fixture on Thursday night at the Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades to set up the quarter-final tie.

The Flying Eagles defeated hosts Argentina 2-0 in San Juan on Wednesday night.

The encounter is billed for the Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades on Sunday.

It will be the third meeting between both countries at this level.

The South Koreans defeated Nigeria 2-1 in their first meeting in Netherlands 2005.

The Flying Eagles won 1-0 at the 2013 edition in Turkey.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.