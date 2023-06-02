Bosso Reveals How To Beat South Korea

Flying Eagles head coach, Ladan Bosso has stated that he will map out a plan that will give his team victory against South Korea.

Nigeria stunned the Asians 2-0 in a thrilling Round of 16 contest in San Juan on Wednesday night.

South Korea recorded a hard-fought 3-2 victory against Ecuador.

Read Also: Osimhen Named Best Striker In 2022/23 Serie A Season

“We are delighted to have executed a perfect game plan against Argentina. Our strategy and tactics worked out and the boys worked very hard,” Bosso told thenff com.

“Now, we have to concentrate on what to expect from the Koreans. We have been watching their games at this championship and we have a good idea how to prepare for them.”

The game will start at 6.30pn Nigerian time

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.