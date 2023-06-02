Dybala Pledges Commitment To Roma

Paulo Dybala has pledged his commitment to Roma after their Europa League final defeat.

Dybala’s deal to 2025 carries a low buyout clause for this summer’s market.

He posted to social media: “Proud of US and Proud of YOU, all the fans who followed us to Budapest and those who supported from home or at the Olimpico, regardless of the result, we gave our all!

“Playing for this team is not just sport or work, but an HONOUR. We celebrated together during this journey and cried too, tears of suffering that prove how much we’ve given for these people.

“Forza Roma always.”

