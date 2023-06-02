Enyimba, Remo Stars Clash In Super Six Opener

Eight-time champions Enyimba will take on Remo Stars in the opening game of the Nigeria Premier League Super Six playoffs, reports Completesports.com.

The Interim Management Committee (IMC) conducted the draws for the competition on Friday (today) in Lagos.

In the other opening day fixtures, holders Rivers United will take on Sunshine Stars.

Bendel Insurance and Lobi Stars will do battle in the final game of the day.

The competition which will determine the winner of the 2022/23 Nigeria Premier League season will run from Saturday, June 3 to Sunday, June 11.

All the matches will hold at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos.

FULL FIXTURES

Day 1 — June 3rd:

Enyimba vs Remo Stars – 2pm

Sunshine v Rivers United – 4pm James

Bendel Insurance v Lobi Stars – 6pm.

Day 2 — June 5th:

Lobi stars vs Enyimba – 2pm

Rivers United vs Remo Stars – 4pm Boye

Bendel Insurance vs Sunshine Stars – 6pm.

Day 3 — June…