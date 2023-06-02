Flying Eagles Targeting More Upsets –NFF Chief, Inuwa

After dumping host Argentina from the ongoing 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup, the Flying Eagles are aiming to create their history by going for more upsets, NFF’s leader of the delegation, Alhaji Sharu Ahlan Inuwa, has exclusively told Completesports.com.

Speaking with Completesports.com after the 2-0 win against one of the tournament’s title favourites Argentina, Alhaji Inuwa, an NFF Executive Committee member said the players’ confidence level has improved after reaching the quarterfinals against all odds, adding that the plan is to cause more upsets to the final.

“The boys told me they want to create their history by going one step more than the previous Flying Eagles reached. Twice Nigeria reached the final and lost but this time creating their history means winning the title. It will be one game at a time till we get there.”

Inuwa added: “We shall shepherd the boys cautiously to…