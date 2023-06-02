Ighalo Departs Saudi Arabia Club Al Hilal

Saudi Arabia club Al Hilal have announced that former Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo will leave the club.

Al Hilal made the announcement on their Twitter handle.

“Thanks @ighalojude 🦅

Wishing you good luck and success 💙

#AlHilal.”

Ighalo joined Al Hilal on 29 January 2022, and finished his first season as the league’s top scorer with 24 goals.

He helped the club win the Saudi Professional League in the 2021/22 season and the King Cup in 2023.

Ighalo also helped the club to the final of the FIFA Club World Cup in 2022 where they lost in the final.

In his final season at the club, Ighalo scored 21 goals, made two assists in 34 appearances in all competitions.

