Iwobi Scoops Everton’s Player Of The Season Award

Super Eagles forward, Alex Iwobi has won Everton’s Players’ Player of the Season award.

Iwobi came out on top with his teammates for the award following an influential campaign.

The 27-year-old stepped up to another level this term after impressing in the second half of last season.

The Nigerian excelled in different positions for the Toffees in the 2022/23 season.

Iwobi scored two goals and provided a Club-high eight assists over the course of the campaign.

It’s first time Iwobi will be winning the award following his arrival from Arsenal in 2019.

Everton managed to escape relegation from the Premier League after recording a 1-0 victory against Bournemouth on the final day of the season.

