Kvaratskhelia Wins Serie A Player Of The Season

Napoli forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has won the Serie A player of the season award.

Kvaratskhelia claimed the accolade after scoring 12 goals and notching a league high 10 assists as Napoli won the Scudetto for the third time in their history.

Lega Serie A revealed the information on their Twitter handle.

The Lega Serie A calculated the award category based on Stats Perform.calculations and the system his teammates Victor Osimhen and Kim Min-Jae as the best striker and best defender respectively.

Lazio’s Ivan Provedel scooped the best goalkeeper award and Inter Milan’s Nicolo Barrela was adjudged the best midfielder.

Kvaratskhelia moved to Napoli from Georgian outfit Dinamo Batumi in the summer of 2022.

Kvaratskhelia tallied up 14 goals and 10 assists in 42 games across all competitions this season.

Napoli currently have 87 points from 37 Serie A matches.

