Man City Can Guarantee You Premier League Title –Saha Tells

Former Manchester United attacker Louis Saha has advised Tottenham striker, Harry Kane to join Manchester City if he truly dreams of winning the Premier League title.

Saha said that Kane is the ‘perfect’ signing for Manchester United and could end the Red Devils’ 10-year wait for a Premier League title.

Kane has been linked with moves to Man United, Chelsea, and Liverpool this summer.

The England captain scored 30 Premier League goals for Tottenham in the just concluded 2022–23 season.

“I respect the Spurs fans, and so does Harry Kane, but when we look at his career and what he represents for English football, it would be nice to see him win a trophy, but I don’t think that is going to happen at Tottenham,” Saha told Paddy Power.

“As players, we all want a title or a Champions League—that is Harry Kane’s level. To be totally honest, I can see him winning the Premier League if he joins one of the current top-four teams. I love Manchester United so much, and…