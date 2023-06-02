Mascherano: Nigeria Punished Our Mistakes

Argentina U-20 coach Javier Mascherano has said Flying Eagles of Nigeria took advantage of the two mistakes his team made in Wednesday’s round of 16 tie, Completesports.com reports.

The Flying Eagles progressed into the quarter-finals after defeating hosts Argentina 2-0.

Ibrahim Muhammad and Haliru Sarki scored in the second half to stun the Argentine.

It is the first time ever that the Nigerian Junior side will defeat a South American side at the U-20 World Cup.

Speaking in his post-match press conference former Argentina and Barcelona star Mascherano, admitted that the Flying Eagles deserves to be congratulated.

Also Read: 2023 U-20 W/Cup: How Flying Eagles Rated In Stunning Win Against Argentina

“We played the game we had to play and it couldn’t happen,” Mascherano was quoted on the Argentine national team Twitter handle.

“Football is like that, sometimes it gives you and sometimes it takes away. Today we have to congratulate Nigeria.

“The team tried anyway, we…